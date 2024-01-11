en English
Ireland

Land Development Agency Launches Affordable Cost-Rental Homes in Dublin and Kildare

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Land Development Agency Launches Affordable Cost-Rental Homes in Dublin and Kildare

In a landmark move towards affordable housing in Ireland, the Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced the commencement of applications for 621 cost-rental apartments spread across Dublin and Kildare. This initiative forms a part of the broader Project Tosaigh, which has set an ambitious target of providing over 5,000 cost-rental properties by the year 2026. The project primarily targets individuals who fall below a specific income threshold and are ineligible for social housing.

Reinventing Affordable Housing

The cost-rental model, a cornerstone of this initiative, guarantees rents that are at least 25% below the prevailing market rates. This offers a significant financial respite to eligible residents, easing their financial burdens. The newly announced homes are strategically located in Hansfield, Citywest, and Kilternan in Dublin, as well as in Leixlip, Co Kildare. The latter marks the first Project Tosaigh scheme in Kildare, symbolizing the project’s expansive outreach.

Eligibility and Rent Details

To qualify for these cost-rental homes, applicants must have a net household income below €66,000 in Dublin or €59,000 outside of Dublin. Furthermore, the rent must not exceed 35% of the net household income, ensuring that homes remain affordable for residents. Applicants are also required to not own any property or be on the receiving end of social housing support. The cost of renting these apartments varies from €1,050 per month for a studio to €1,750 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Application Timeline and Additional Benefits

Applications for the Kildare properties will open on January 15 and will continue for a week. The applications for Dublin, on the other hand, will commence in the latter half of January. In addition to these apartments, the LDA is offering 15 cost-rental houses in Citywest, with rents oscillating between €1,350 and €1,460. These homes are a part of the LDA’s initiative to support construction firms and developers with stalled projects, promising affordable rents and security of tenure for tenants. Moreover, these homes are well-connected and energy-efficient, making them a worthy investment.

In conclusion, this initiative by the LDA marks a significant stride towards affordable housing in Ireland. It not only provides financial relief to the eligible residents but also promises quality housing with added benefits. As the applications open, it remains to be seen how this initiative reshapes the housing landscape in Dublin and Kildare.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

