Kingfishr's New 'Shadow' EP: A Deep Dive into Love, Loss, and Self-Reflection

Just two years into their music journey, Irish folk group Kingfishr, comprising Eddie Keogh, Eoghan "McGoo" McGrath, and Eoin "Fitz" Fitzgibbon, has already made significant strides. Their latest achievement, the 'Shadow' EP, set to release on 8 March 2024, encapsulates their journey, showcasing a blend of new and familiar tunes that delve into themes of darkness, introspection, and various forms of love.

Advertisment

Exploring the Depths of Emotion

The 'Shadow' EP kicks off with its title track, introducing listeners to the thematic essence of the project. Keogh's lead vocals strengthen as the song progresses, complemented by McGrath's banjo and Fitzgibbon's harmonies, setting a tone of fun juxtaposed with soul-searching lyricism. 'Coward' follows with a sombre tone, where Keogh's raw emotional delivery shines, coupled with thematic and sonic harmony with 'Shadow'. The pace picks up with 'Leave', maintaining the introspective narrative through Keogh's recounting of a tumultuous past relationship, backed by McGrath's banjo.

A Unique Take on Love and Relationships

Advertisment

'Shot in the Dark' shifts focus from romantic love to the bond between the band members and their collective passion for music, reflecting on their journey from university students to rising stars in the folk music scene. The track's folk qualities, including harmonica and soft banjo alongside Keogh's vocals, add depth to the EP's exploration of love. The EP concludes with a reworked version of 'flowers-fire', the band's first release, tying the project together with a cleaner sound that complements the preceding tracks.

Rooted in Tradition, Looking Forward

Kingfishr's 'Shadow' EP stands as a testament to their accomplishments and resilience as a young band, deeply rooted in Irish folk traditions while offering a fresh perspective on emotional and thematic exploration. The project not only highlights the band's musical talents but also their ability to convey heartfelt emotions through their lyrics and instrumentation, promising a bright future ahead.