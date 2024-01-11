Killarney Great Southern Hotel: Celebrating 170 Years of Hospitality and Heritage

Marking a milestone in Ireland's hospitality industry, the Killarney Great Southern Hotel, fondly known as the 'grand old lady of Killarney,' gears up to celebrate its 170-year legacy with a grand reunion event on February 10. In an ode to its enduring service and success, the hotel's management has extended an invitation to past and present staff members, as well as individuals with historical anecdotes or memorabilia, to be part of this monumental celebration.

Legacy Etched in Time

Over its lengthy history, the Great Southern Hotel has welcomed an assortment of distinguished guests, including Queen Victoria, President Éamon de Valera, and celebrities like Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson. The hotel's walls echo with the resonance of countless stories, anecdotes, and memories. One such enduring tale involves President de Valera and his stays in room 46. Famous for his custom-made bed, a local blacksmith was once urgently summoned for its repairs, adding yet another unique chapter to the hotel's rich narrative.

Stewardship and Celebration

The hotel's success is largely attributed to the notable figures who have steered its operations over the years. The most recent addition to that esteemed list is Michael Jacobi, who continues to uphold the hotel's legacy. The forthcoming event is not just a celebration of the past but also a tribute to the hotel's continued resilience and success. Attendees can look forward to an evening of entertainment, complete with finger food. Tickets are priced at €25, and all proceeds will go towards the Kerry Comfort for Chemo fund, adding a philanthropic touch to the event.

Great Southern: More Than Just a Hotel

More than a hotel, the Great Southern is a symbol of Ireland's hospitality landscape, standing as a testament to the country's warmth and charm. As it prepares to celebrate its 170-year journey, the 'grand old lady of Killarney' continues to write its history, one guest and one memorable experience at a time.