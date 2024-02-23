Kilkenny Business Luminaries Shine at Irish Times Business Awards

On a night that celebrated the pinnacle of Irish business achievement, two of Kilkenny's own stood out for their exceptional contributions to the global market. At the heart of Dublin, within the historic walls of the Mansion House, the sixth annual Irish Times Business Awards unfolded, spotlighting industry leaders whose vision and drive have not only propelled their companies to international success but have also significantly impacted Ireland's economic landscape. Among the honored were Siobhán Talbot, celebrated for her transformative leadership at Glanbia, and Terry Clune, recognized for orchestrating one of the year's most noteworthy deals through CluneTech.

Trailblazing Leadership: Siobhán Talbot's Legacy

Under the glow of chandeliers, amidst the applause of peers, Siobhán Talbot accepted the Distinguished Leader in Business award, a testament to her remarkable tenure at Glanbia. Talbot, who recently stepped down as group managing director, was instrumental in evolving the company from its roots as a local dairy cooperative into a global powerhouse in nutrition. This strategic shift was epitomized by the spin-out of its dairy business to Tirlán, paving the way for Glanbia to focus on its core mission of enhancing global health through nutrition. Talbot's leadership not only reshaped the company but also redefined its impact on the global stage, making her recognition a highlight of the evening.

A Pioneering Deal: Terry Clune and CluneTech's Triumph

The night also shone a spotlight on Terry Clune and the CluneTech group, recipients of the Deal of the Year award. The accolade was in recognition of the sale of Immedis, a payroll software developer within Clune's portfolio, to the US multinational UKG for an impressive €575 million. This transaction underscored the innovative spirit and strategic acumen at the heart of CluneTech, highlighting the company's role in not only advancing technology but also in crafting deals that resonate on a global scale. The success of this transaction reflects Clune's vision and the dynamic capabilities of his team, setting a benchmark for future Irish tech deals.

As the evening progressed, it became clear that the awards were more than just a celebration of individual achievement; they were a reflection of Ireland's burgeoning influence in the global market.