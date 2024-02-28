Kilkee Drivers Urged to Use Caution: Pedestrian Lights Out on Carrigaholt Road

Clare County Council has issued a significant warning to motorists frequenting the seaside town of Kilkee, emphasizing the importance of increased vigilance due to a notable disruption in pedestrian crossing signals. The advisory comes in light of malfunctioning pedestrian lights, particularly the flashing amber Belisha beacons and warning lights along Carrigaholt Road, creating potential hazards for both drivers and pedestrians. A contractor has been promptly engaged to address and rectify the issue, with repairs expected to be concluded in the forthcoming days.

Immediate Measures for Road Safety

In response to the current predicament, the council has taken proactive steps to mitigate any adverse effects on road safety. Motorists are specifically requested to alter their driving behavior by treating affected crossings as zebra pedestrian crossings. This includes slowing down upon approach and paying extra attention to pedestrians who may be attempting to cross the road. Such interim measures are deemed essential to maintain safety and minimize the risk of accidents in the absence of fully functional pedestrian lights.

Guidance for Pedestrians

Pedestrians are not left out of the council’s comprehensive safety advisory. With the pedestrian lights out of order, individuals intending to cross Carrigaholt Road are advised to adopt a proactive approach to signal their crossing intentions. This involves placing one foot on the crossing to visibly indicate the desire to cross, coupled with a vigilant observation of oncoming traffic. Pedestrians are urged to ensure that vehicles have come to a complete stop before proceeding to cross, a precautionary measure aimed at further safeguarding their well-being amidst the ongoing light outages.

Expected Resolution and Ongoing Precautions

While the council and the contracted repair team work diligently towards a swift resolution, the emphasis remains on collective responsibility among road users to navigate this temporary challenge safely. The anticipated completion of repair works in the coming days offers a glimmer of hope for a return to normalcy. However, until such repairs are confirmed, the council’s advice for heightened caution and altered road-use behavior stands as critical guidelines for ensuring public safety in Kilkee.

As Kilkee’s residents and visitors alike await the restoration of the pedestrian lights on Carrigaholt Road, the current situation serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety awareness. It underscores the need for adaptability and mutual consideration among all road users, principles that are fundamental to maintaining safety within community spaces.