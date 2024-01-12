en English
Ireland

Kileens: A 20-Bedroom Ocean-Front Hotel in Arranmore Island on Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Located on the scenic Arranmore Island in Co Donegal, a 20-bedroom ocean-front hotel known as Kileens has been put up for sale. With a price tag of €650,000, the hotel offers the same value as a three-bedroom terraced house in many parts of Dublin, presenting an intriguing investment opportunity.

Prime Real Estate with a View

The ready-to-use hotel not only boasts stunning views but is also equipped with a plethora of features. It comes with a fully licensed bar, a function room, a restaurant, a car park, and an outdoor area. Each of the 20 bedrooms has ensuite facilities, adding a touch of luxury to the establishment. The property spans over 25,000 sq feet, making it an ideal investment for families seeking a new business venture or those interested in the hotel industry.

Island Life and Connectivity

Arranmore Island, despite having a local population of approximately 500, sees a significant boost during the summer. Thanks to its popularity with one of Ireland’s most renowned Gaeltacht schools, the hotel enjoys a long and busy summer season. Accessibility to the hotel is convenient with a short ferry ride from the mainland at Burtonport.

Notably, the island is advanced in terms of connectivity. It was one of the first offshore islands in Ireland to have a fibre broadband connection. It also hosts its own digital hub, MODAM, making it a hotspot for digital nomads and remote workers.

International Ties

Arranmore Island also has international ties, being twinned with Beaver Island, Michigan. This relationship, in place since October 2000, encourages annual visits by emigrant locals to Arranmore. The island is a popular destination for expatriates returning to catch up with family and friends, suggesting a regular influx of guests for the hotel.

The sale of Kileens comes as the current owners look to retire, presenting an exciting business opportunity for prospective buyers. The hotel, with its array of amenities and picturesque location, promises to be a lucrative investment.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

