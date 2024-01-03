en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Kilbrittain Tractor Run: A Decade of Driving Support for the ASD Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Kilbrittain Tractor Run: A Decade of Driving Support for the ASD Community

On the last day of 2023, the hum of engines and the spirit of benevolence filled the air in Kilbrittain, Ireland. The annual Kilbrittain Tractor Run, a tradition since 2013, unfolded yet again, rallying support for the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) community. Over the years, the event has evolved from a local fundraiser to a beacon of hope for autistic individuals transitioning into adulthood.

A Decade-Long Tradition of Support

The Tractor Run started as a heartfelt initiative to support children with autism in Kilbrittain’s local primary school. In its inaugural year, the event drew 276 tractors, a number that has now swelled to an impressive 480. The growth of the event mirrors the expansion of its mission, which now focuses on addressing the future needs of those it initially aimed to help.

The Dunmanway Project: A Vision for the Future

As the children supported by the early Tractor Runs grew older, the organizers recognized a pressing need: a residential and day care centre for autistic adults. Thus, the focus pivoted to the Dunmanway project. This ambitious initiative received a green light, and the organizers began negotiating with potential charity partners, including the Health Service Executive (HSE) and CoAction.

Community Support Fuels the Project

The Dunmanway project has been bolstered by the generosity of John and Mary McCarthy, who donated the land for the facility. Corporate sponsors such as Bridgestone Tyres and the Kilbrittain Inn, which provided free breakfasts for the drivers, have also thrown their weight behind the initiative. Political figures, including Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan, have expressed strong support. O’Sullivan acknowledged the urgent need for such a facility and pledged to assist in its successful realization.

The Kilbrittain Tractor Run is not merely a fundraising event. It’s a testament to the power of community spirit, a call to action that resonates with the human capacity for empathy. It’s a story of a decade-long commitment to supporting individuals with autism, and a beacon of hope for a more inclusive future.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
8 mins ago
Letterkenny Ranks in Top Ten for Irish Staycations, Reveals Airbnb
In an intriguing revelation by Airbnb, Letterkenny, a bustling town in County Donegal, Ireland, ranks as the ninth most sought-after staycation destination for Irish holidaymakers in 2024. This data, collected from user searches between January 1 and September 30, 2023, provides a fascinating peek into the travel preferences of the Irish populace. Letterkenny’s Allure With
Letterkenny Ranks in Top Ten for Irish Staycations, Reveals Airbnb
Nenagh Toastmasters Wrap Up the Year with Engaging Speeches and Discussions
45 mins ago
Nenagh Toastmasters Wrap Up the Year with Engaging Speeches and Discussions
Today's News Roundup: From Courtrooms to Cliffs, A Day of Tensions and Discoveries
50 mins ago
Today's News Roundup: From Courtrooms to Cliffs, A Day of Tensions and Discoveries
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
13 mins ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
Dundalk Street Mural Shortlisted in 'Best of 2023' by Street Art Cities
16 mins ago
Dundalk Street Mural Shortlisted in 'Best of 2023' by Street Art Cities
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
24 mins ago
Kerry and Tipperary Shine in McGrath Cup's Opening Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
19 seconds
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
26 seconds
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
34 seconds
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
55 seconds
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
1 min
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
2 mins
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
2 mins
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
2 mins
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
3 mins
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
43 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app