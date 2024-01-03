Kilbrittain Tractor Run: A Decade of Driving Support for the ASD Community

On the last day of 2023, the hum of engines and the spirit of benevolence filled the air in Kilbrittain, Ireland. The annual Kilbrittain Tractor Run, a tradition since 2013, unfolded yet again, rallying support for the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) community. Over the years, the event has evolved from a local fundraiser to a beacon of hope for autistic individuals transitioning into adulthood.

A Decade-Long Tradition of Support

The Tractor Run started as a heartfelt initiative to support children with autism in Kilbrittain’s local primary school. In its inaugural year, the event drew 276 tractors, a number that has now swelled to an impressive 480. The growth of the event mirrors the expansion of its mission, which now focuses on addressing the future needs of those it initially aimed to help.

The Dunmanway Project: A Vision for the Future

As the children supported by the early Tractor Runs grew older, the organizers recognized a pressing need: a residential and day care centre for autistic adults. Thus, the focus pivoted to the Dunmanway project. This ambitious initiative received a green light, and the organizers began negotiating with potential charity partners, including the Health Service Executive (HSE) and CoAction.

Community Support Fuels the Project

The Dunmanway project has been bolstered by the generosity of John and Mary McCarthy, who donated the land for the facility. Corporate sponsors such as Bridgestone Tyres and the Kilbrittain Inn, which provided free breakfasts for the drivers, have also thrown their weight behind the initiative. Political figures, including Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan, have expressed strong support. O’Sullivan acknowledged the urgent need for such a facility and pledged to assist in its successful realization.

The Kilbrittain Tractor Run is not merely a fundraising event. It’s a testament to the power of community spirit, a call to action that resonates with the human capacity for empathy. It’s a story of a decade-long commitment to supporting individuals with autism, and a beacon of hope for a more inclusive future.