Ireland

Keith Higginbotham: The First Fatality on Irish Roads in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Keith Higginbotham: The First Fatality on Irish Roads in 2024

In the wake of the New Year celebrations, Ireland faced a tragic start to 2024 with the loss of 27-year-old Keith Higginbotham, who has been declared the first fatality on Irish roads this year. Known affectionately as ‘Higgy’, Keith was involved in a fatal road accident on the M7 motorway near Newbridge, on New Year’s Day. The incident occurred around 8:45 PM between junction 12 Newbridge and 13 Kildare on the M7, where the vehicle he was traveling in veered off the road and hit a grass verge.

Sense of Loss and Mourning

The aftermath of the accident has left the community in deep mourning. Keith, the beloved son of the late Theresa, leaves behind his partner Lauren, his daughters Lauryn and Cali, his father Tommy, his grandmother Maureen, and his siblings Andrew, Derek, David, and Christopher. His death notice on RIP.ie is filled with heartfelt condolences and tributes from family members, friends, and relatives who remember him for his vibrant personality and the cherished moments they shared.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate incident on January 2nd, a woman in her 40s lost her life, and two children were critically injured in a collision involving a car and a van on the R148 at Cloncurry, Co Kildare. The children are currently under treatment at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, in a serious but stable condition, while the male driver of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A Call for Safer Roads

These tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. They underscore the need for stringent measures to ensure safer roads, especially during festive periods when the risk of accidents escalates. As Ireland mourns the loss of its citizens, the hope is that these tragedies will not be in vain but will spur concerted efforts towards enhanced road safety.

Ireland
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

