Keith Duffy and Wife Lisa Smith Prepare for Divorce After Decades Together

Acclaimed member of the Irish boyband Boyzone, Keith Duffy, and his wife Lisa Smith are on the path to separation, preparing to divorce after decades of matrimony. The news of their splitting in January 2024 has sent shockwaves through their fan base and beyond.

From Nightclub to Nuptials

Keith Duffy, whose fame skyrocketed following Boyzone's debut in 1994, crossed paths with Lisa in a Dublin nightclub in the following year. The sparks flew instantly, leading to a fast-paced romance that culminated in a Las Vegas wedding in 1998. Together, they parent two children: Jay, an emerging actor, and Mia, a young girl living with autism.

A Crack in the Picture-Perfect Marriage

Despite celebrating their silver jubilee with a lavish trip to the French Riviera in 2023 and frequently expressing their love and commitment in public, the news of their impending divorce has taken many by surprise. The couple has reportedly moved out of their shared family home, unfollowed each other on social media, and are making efforts to maintain civility for the sake of their children.

Keith Duffy: More than a Singer

Apart from being a renowned member of Boyzone and an actor on ITV's Coronation Street, Keith Duffy has been a prominent advocate for autism awareness. Inspired by his daughter Mia's diagnosis, he established the Keith Duffy Foundation, extending support to autism charities across Ireland.

While Keith has often emphasized the importance of perseverance, compromise, and forgiveness in a marriage, he has also acknowledged that sometimes, despite best efforts, people can't make it work and should not be subjected to judgment for ending a relationship. As the couple braces for this new chapter, the world watches on, hoping for a smooth transition for both.