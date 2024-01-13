en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars’ Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars’ Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Three transition year students from Ballymahon Vocational School in Co. Longford, Ireland, have submitted a project to the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition exploring the effectiveness of cow collars. Grace Cassell, Keira Hopkins, and Lára Flood, all 16 years old and hailing from farming backgrounds, designed this project to ascertain whether cow collars can benefit dairy farmers by reducing labor and improving the health and well-being of cows.

Cow Collar Study: Bridging Tradition and Technology

With the rising age profile of Irish farmers, the need for labor-saving technologies is more pressing than ever. Motivated by their own experiences in farming, the students embarked on this project to illuminate the potential benefits of cow collars. Their project involved creating two surveys, one for farmers who use cow collars and another for those who don’t. The aim was to gain insights into the farmers’ opinions on labor, fertility, and herd health, thereby providing a comprehensive outlook on the subject.

Collaborations and Field Visits

The students collaborated with companies that sell cow collars, such as Censortec and Lely, to obtain sample collars and access to relevant apps for demonstration purposes. Visiting farms and engaging directly with farmers proved instrumental in gaining firsthand experiences with cow collars. This fieldwork gave the students an in-depth understanding of the practicalities and challenges of using such technology in everyday farming.

The Future of Farming

The students expressed a desire to extend their research and explore other emerging farm technologies that could aid farmers in making informed decisions for increasing efficiency and reducing labor. With Grace’s aspiration to continue her research in agriculture and Keira and Lára’s ambitions for careers in veterinary medicine and agriculture respectively, the project serves as a stepping stone towards their future contributions to the field. In the larger context, the project underscores the need to blend traditional farming practices with modern technology in an effort to support the farming community and ensure the sustainability of the sector.

0
Agriculture Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
A well-known figure in Zimbabwe’s music scene, Alick Macheso has opted for a pause from his live performances in January. This decision follows a successful holiday tour spanning several cities. The break is not a financial compromise, but a long-held tradition, remembered and followed by local musicians, including Macheso himself. The practice resonates with the
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
23 mins ago
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
24 mins ago
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
6 mins ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
18 mins ago
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
21 mins ago
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
21 seconds
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
1 min
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
1 min
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
1 min
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
1 min
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
2 mins
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
3 mins
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
3 mins
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
3 mins
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app