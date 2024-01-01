en English
Ireland

Irish Researchers Develop Satellite Tool to Tackle Seaweed Bloom Menace

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Irish researchers from the School of Natural Sciences and Ryan Institute at the University of Galway have developed an innovative satellite technology tool, the BioIntertidal Mapper, designed to predict and address the persistent issue of seaweed blooms in coastal areas. A phenomenon that has been causing problems for the past 30 years in Ireland, these seaweed tides, particularly the golden seaweed tides, have been a regular menace, especially in Dublin Bay.

The Problem of Seaweed Blooms

Residents living near these coastal areas often mistake the decaying seaweed for sewage due to its foul odor. The primary cause of this phenomenon is nutrient over-enrichment, particularly from the Poolbeg wastewater treatment plant. This issue has been compounded by climate change, which has resulted in warmer waters in the Irish Sea, thus creating a conducive environment for the proliferation of these blooms.

A Glimpse into the BioIntertidal Mapper

The new technology utilizes images from a European Space Agency satellite to map coastal habitats and monitor seaweed coverage. This functionality was demonstrated through a case study at Dollymount Strand, where the technology was used to monitor trends in seaweed accumulation from 2016 to 2022.

Empowering Local Authorities

The BioIntertidal Mapper software is made available free of charge to assist local authorities and environmental managers in the effective management of shorelines and estuaries. The primary goal is to facilitate early detection and cleaning of seaweed accumulations, thereby mitigating their negative impact on the habitat and recreational beach use. This initiative comes as a response to public complaints and the necessity for better management of natural resources amidst rapidly changing environmental conditions.

