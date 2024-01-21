Irish Rail Enforces Speed Restrictions Amid Storm Isha

In response to the impending Storm Isha, Irish Rail has imposed speed restrictions on its rail services, affecting areas under a red weather warning. Effective from 5pm on Sunday, January 21, a speed limit of 80km/h has been instituted on all trains running between Athlone and Galway, and between Athlone and Westport/Ballina. The precautionary measures are anticipated to cause delays for services to Galway and Westport/Ballina. Nevertheless, all trains are scheduled to operate as planned.

Impact on Travel

The restrictions are bound to bring about significant disruption in rail travel across the country. Rail operators including Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, ScotRail, Caledonian Sleeper, LNER, and Transport for Wales have issued travel warnings and cancelled services in anticipation of the storm. The disruption spans from Scotland to South Wales, with ferry sailings on the Irish Sea and the English Channel also affected.

Weather and Safety Measures

The speed restrictions and safety checks have been enforced keeping in mind the impact Storm Isha can have on rail networks. Network Rail has explained the consequences of strong winds on the railway network. In addition to speed restrictions, Irish Rail, along with other intercity rail firms and ferry services, are advising against unnecessary travel due to the severe weather forecast.

Response and Advisory

Response crews have been placed on duty across the network and on trains to address any issues that may arise during the storm. Updates regarding service impacts will be available on the Iarnród Éireann website and their Twitter account. Irish Rail has also urged residents near rail lines to assist in protecting the railway during the storm. Passengers are encouraged to allow additional time for their journeys and to evaluate the necessity of their trips during this period.