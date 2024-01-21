Irish Rail Enforces Speed Limit Amidst Storm Isha: Delays Expected

As the red weather warning by Met Éireann echoes across Ireland, Irish Rail has taken decisive action in response to Storm Isha. Imposing speed restrictions on train services, the speed limit now stands at 80km/h on vital routes, namely between Athlone and Galway, and Athlone and Westport/Ballina.

Implications of the Speed Limit

These restrictions, which took effect from 5pm on Sunday, January 21, are expected to cause significant delays on the Galway and Westport/Ballina services. Despite the slowdown, trains will maintain their regular operations. Fortunately, all other routes will remain unhampered by the weather conditions.

Response Teams on Alert

In an effort to mitigate potential complications, Irish Rail has deployed response teams to keep a keen eye on the rail network and manage any emergent issues. This is a testament to the company's dedication towards ensuring the safety and convenience of its passengers.

Advisory to the Commuters

With the storm's potential to disrupt travel plans, Irish Rail has advised customers to brace for delays and allocate additional travel time, particularly for reaching stations in the affected areas. Further, they have encouraged passengers to assess the necessity of their travel during this period. Regular updates on service impacts will be disseminated through the Iarnród Éireann website and their Twitter account, ensuring transparency and timely communication.