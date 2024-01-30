Irish Property Market: A Year of Turmoil and the Anticipated Resurgence

The Irish investment property market bore the brunt of a tumultuous 2021, with the total turnover plunging to a mere 1.85 billion euros. This marked a drastic 70% fall from the preceding year and the lowest annual turnover since 2012. A painstaking analysis by BNP Paribas unveiled the market's grim portrait, highlighting only 114 deals throughout the year. This stark drop from the decade-long average of 223 deals sends a chilling message to investors.

Q4 2021 - A Record Low in Turnover

The fourth quarter of 2021 was particularly bruising for the market, seeing only 434 million euros in transactions. This quarter was the weakest in over a decade, with a paltry 27 deals, one of which accounted for over half of the total expenditure. John McCartney of BNP Paribas Real Estate ascribed the market's underperformance to a 'transactional logjam'. This was underpinned by mispricing and an increasingly hostile global economic climate.

Challenges Galore for the Irish Property Market

As if the downturn wasn't enough, the Irish property market has to contend with a barrage of formidable challenges. The advent of remote working, a reset in the tech industry, the proliferation of online shopping, and stringent rent control measures have collectively dealt a severe blow to office and residential investments. However, not all sectors have been in the doldrums. Amidst the overall downturn, logistics and retail property investments have shown an encouraging upward trend.

Anticipated Market Resurgence in Late 2024

Despite the gloomy outlook, there is a glimmer of hope for a market rebound in late 2024. This optimism is fuelled by the prospect of interest rate cuts and increased liquidity from forced sales. Additionally, the market has started 2024 on a positive note with a strong rebound in buyer activity. The first three weeks of January 2024 saw a 12% rise in buyer demand compared to the same period the previous year. However, it remains a buyer's market, with sellers forced to lower their asking prices in response to market forces.