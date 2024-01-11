en English
International Relations

Irish Prime Minister’s Visit to Kosovo: A Manifestation of Continued European Support

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Irish Prime Minister's Visit to Kosovo: A Manifestation of Continued European Support

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, during his recent tour of the Balkans, amplified conversations on Kosovo’s security situation and the European Union’s enlargement process. His visit, shedding light on the escalating unrest in Kosovo, extended support to the Irish troops stationed there, and further underscored the European Union and Ireland’s unflinching commitment to Kosovo’s stability and governance.

Engaging Dialogues with EULEX Chief

In a significant part of his visit, Taoiseach Varadkar engaged in comprehensive discussions with Giovanni Pietro Barbano, the Chief of EULEX, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo. The conversation revolved around EULEX’s mandate in Kosovo and the spectrum of activities undertaken to preserve order and uphold the rule of law in the region.

Insightful Tour of EULEX’s Support Compound

The Taoiseach’s visit also encompassed a tour of the EULEX mission’s Support Compound nestled in Kosovo Polje. Here, Varadkar reviewed an honor guard, a ceremonious assembly of EULEX police and reserve police units, a reflection of the mission’s robust security apparatus.

Meeting the Irish Contingent

Adding a note of solidarity to his visit, Varadkar seized the opportunity to interact with members of the Irish contingent serving with EULEX. The meeting underlined Ireland’s continued involvement in the mission, echoing the nation’s dedication to fostering peace and stability in Kosovo.

This visit by the Irish Prime Minister resonates as a testament to the enduring involvement of the European Union and Ireland in bolstering Kosovo’s governance, and more broadly, their commitment to ensuring stability in the Balkans.

International Relations Ireland Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

