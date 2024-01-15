en English
Ireland

Irish Man’s Appeal Against Hefty Tax Bill for Parental Gifts Rejected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Irish Man’s Appeal Against Hefty Tax Bill for Parental Gifts Rejected

A 32-year-old man in Ireland has lost his appeal against a hefty 65,835 euro tax bill, imposed by the Revenue Commissioners for gifts he received from his parents, totaling close to half a million euros. The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) upheld the tax bill after the man failed to furnish substantial evidence to back his claims that a portion of the funds were accrued from minor gifts related to his Communion, Confirmation, and other childhood events.

Gifts Breach Capital Acquisition Tax Allowance

Between 2017 and 2021, the appellant received three separate gifts from his parents, totaling 477,000 euros. This amount significantly exceeded the current Capital Acquisition Tax (CAT) allowance of 335,000 euros for gifts from parents to children.

Unsubstantiated Claims

The man, supported by his father, a qualified solicitor, contended that 19,245 euros lodged in 2018 from Post Office savings certificates and 170,000 euros received in 2017 were from small exempt gifts accumulated over numerous years. He also claimed that he had received a total of 42,000 euros in small yearly gifts from two deceased great aunts from 1992 until their deaths in 2003 and 2010. His father, acting as his guardian, allegedly held these funds in his accounts.

Rejection of Appeal

However, Appeals Commissioner Conor O’Higgins found the absence of documentary evidence in support of these claims to be ‘fatal’ to the appellant’s case. As a result, the CAT bills for the gifts remain valid. The case has now been forwarded to the TAC, which has been instructed to state, sign, and present it for the opinion of the High Court.

Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

