en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns

The Irish property landscape is undergoing a significant shift as Dublin homeowners increasingly migrate to coastal towns in search of superior value and more spacious properties. Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, and Cork are becoming preferred destinations, offering sea views and expansive gardens, a stark contrast to the Dublin housing market.

The Dublin Housing Market

Dublin, particularly areas such as Churchtown, Clonskeagh, Dundrum, Goatstown, Kilmacud, Rathfarnham, and Windy Arbour, has long dominated the Irish property market. Demand for family homes worth over €1 million has been consistently high, driven by the presence of renowned schools and convenient commuting options. The market has remained robust despite an influx of properties as elderly homeowners downsize.

Coastal Towns: The New Residential Haven

However, the tides are changing. Dublin homeowners are increasingly drawn to coastal towns like Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, and Cork. The appeal of these locations lies in their provision of picturesque sea views, large gardens, and the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The scarcity of contemporary homes and desirable period properties in Dublin that are already renovated further fuels this migration.

Redefining Housing Market Dynamics

This shift has profound implications for the Irish housing market. Families are finding coastal towns more attractive, where they can secure more space for their children, instead of competing with cash-rich emigrants for the scarce and highly sought-after homes in Dublin. This trend is redefining housing market dynamics, with coastal towns gaining popularity over the capital, which previously offered an easy win for property investors due to high demand for accommodation.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
23 seconds ago
Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers
There’s a seismic shift underway in Dublin 1’s real estate market. A paradigm reversal is being noted, with owner-occupiers now making up the majority of buyers, a stark contrast to the previous dominance by investors. Specifically, current data reveals that 70% of the buyers are now owner-occupiers, a significant rise from the past. Investors Exit
Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
1 min ago
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
1 min ago
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
49 seconds ago
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
1 min ago
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
1 min ago
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
Latest Headlines
World News
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
41 seconds
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
43 seconds
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
49 seconds
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
54 seconds
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
1 min
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
1 min
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
1 min
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
2 mins
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
2 mins
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app