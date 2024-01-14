Irish Housing Market Sees Shift as Dublin Homeowners Migrate to Coastal Towns

The Irish property landscape is undergoing a significant shift as Dublin homeowners increasingly migrate to coastal towns in search of superior value and more spacious properties. Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, and Cork are becoming preferred destinations, offering sea views and expansive gardens, a stark contrast to the Dublin housing market.

The Dublin Housing Market

Dublin, particularly areas such as Churchtown, Clonskeagh, Dundrum, Goatstown, Kilmacud, Rathfarnham, and Windy Arbour, has long dominated the Irish property market. Demand for family homes worth over €1 million has been consistently high, driven by the presence of renowned schools and convenient commuting options. The market has remained robust despite an influx of properties as elderly homeowners downsize.

Coastal Towns: The New Residential Haven

However, the tides are changing. Dublin homeowners are increasingly drawn to coastal towns like Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, and Cork. The appeal of these locations lies in their provision of picturesque sea views, large gardens, and the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The scarcity of contemporary homes and desirable period properties in Dublin that are already renovated further fuels this migration.

Redefining Housing Market Dynamics

This shift has profound implications for the Irish housing market. Families are finding coastal towns more attractive, where they can secure more space for their children, instead of competing with cash-rich emigrants for the scarce and highly sought-after homes in Dublin. This trend is redefining housing market dynamics, with coastal towns gaining popularity over the capital, which previously offered an easy win for property investors due to high demand for accommodation.