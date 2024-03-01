Irish Government May Mandate Protected Urea Use to Slash Farm Emissions

At a recent virtual soil health conference hosted by Teagasc, key figures in Irish agriculture discussed the pivotal role of protected urea and low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment in reducing greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions. With nitrogen (N) fertiliser usage in Ireland declining to 300,000t in 2023, the event underscored a significant shift towards more sustainable farming practices. However, Pat Murphy, Teagasc head of Environment Knowledge Transfer, highlighted the potential for government intervention if voluntary measures stall, emphasizing the critical balance between maintaining food security and reducing N usage.
Sustainable Agriculture on the Horizon
Protected urea's role in curbing emissions, by minimizing the release of ammonia and nitrous oxide, positions it as a cornerstone for sustainable agriculture in Ireland. The decline in traditional N fertiliser sales, coupled with a growing awareness of soil health, points towards a constructive shift in farming practices. However, the potential rebound in N usage due to fluctuating prices in 2024 raises concerns about sustained commitment to emission reduction targets, suggesting a possible need for regulatory measures.
Soil Health and Food Security
Enhancing soil fertility emerges as a primary strategy for achieving dual goals: securing food production and reducing dependency on N fertilisers. Optimising soil pH levels, alongside increasing phosphate (P) and potash (K) levels, are identified as critical steps. Despite the drop in N sales, the agriculture sector faces challenges in maintaining basic soil fertility, putting future food output at risk. The significant uptake in agricultural lime usage, surpassing one million tonnes annually, marks a positive trend towards improving soil health, underpinning efforts to balance productivity with environmental stewardship.
The Road Ahead: Regulation or Voluntary Compliance?
With the looming prospect of government regulations to ensure sustained reductions in N usage, the farming industry stands at a crossroads. The emphasis on protected urea and LESS equipment, alongside nutrient management planning and the efficient use of organic manures, showcases a proactive approach to environmental sustainability. Yet, the potential for regulatory intervention underscores the urgency of collective action within the farming community to embrace sustainable practices, ensuring the long-term viability of Ireland's agriculture while meeting emission reduction goals.