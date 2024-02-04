Irish Fashion Fan Discovers Affordable Luxury in Silk Pyjamas from Dunnes Stores

A unique fashion discovery by an enthusiast in Ireland has shed light on the affordability and elegance of silk pyjamas from Dunnes Stores, just in time for the spring season. The Francis Brennan The Collection Rea Champagne Short Pyjama Set, described as having a soft feel and a stunning champagne color, is creating a stir among fashion-conscious consumers.

Redefining Affordable Luxury

Originally priced at €20, the set has been reduced to €15, making it an attractive purchase for those seeking comfort and style without breaking the bank. The pyjama set features short sleeves, a collared design with buttons down the front, and matching shorts with an elastic waist, embodying a blend of practicality and luxury.

Availability and Demand

Available for purchase both online and in-store nationwide, the pyjama set's accessibility has reached a wide audience. However, demand has outpaced supply, as the XS size is already sold out. With sizes ranging from XS to L, the remaining stocks are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Expanding the Fashion Spectrum

Dunnes Stores has not stopped at silk pyjamas. The retail giant has also introduced a range of cozy hoodies in three colors, starting at €18. Essential Zip Through Tops in bright pink or blue marl have also been added to the mix, offering consumers a wider array of choices to enhance their workout wardrobes. These items, like the Champagne Short Pyjama Set, are also available for purchase online and across Dunnes Stores nationwide.