Agriculture

Irish Farmers Urged to Combat Rising Threat of Bovine Tuberculosis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Irish Farmers Urged to Combat Rising Threat of Bovine Tuberculosis

As the clock struck midnight on December 31st, 2023, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) delivered a call to arms to the farming community of Ireland. The rising threat of bovine tuberculosis (TB), a devastating disease that infiltrates livestock populations, has caused alarm, necessitating increased vigilance and monitoring of wildlife activity by farmers.

Escalating Bovine TB Incidence

The incidence of bovine TB in Ireland has been on an upward trajectory since 2018, culminating in a rolling 12-month herd incidence of 4.85% by mid-December 2023. During this period, restrictions were imposed on 5,015 herds, and a staggering 28,131 reactors were identified. Dairy herds, in particular, bore the brunt of this infectious onslaught, with notable concentrations of TB cases.

Governmental Measures and Farmer’s Role in TB Eradication

The government has responded to this epidemic by introducing new measures and increasing funding for the TB program. However, TJ Maher, the IFA Animal Health chair, emphasized that the battle against TB contains a ‘significant vacuum’ that can only be filled by the vigilance of farmers on the ground. He highlighted the vital role of farmers in monitoring wildlife activity on their farms, a proactive measure aimed at reducing the risk to their cattle from infected wildlife, a significant contributor to the recent TB surge.

Economic and Psychological Impacts of TB

Maher acknowledged the considerable stress and frustration experienced by farmers, especially those grappling with TB outbreaks for the first time. The TB program provides a lifeline to farmers, offering provisions such as the ability to purchase animals when under restrictions, and an income supplement for affected herds. However, the income support only applies if a herd loses 10% or more as reactors, thereby excluding many farmers from this crucial aid. Beyond the economic strain, Maher underscored the psychological toll TB inflicts on farming families, calling for enhanced detection and management of the disease.

Need for Proactive Measures and Staffing

Maher urged the government to address the glaring staffing shortages in the wildlife control program, pointing towards 14 vacant positions that need urgent filling. He expressed optimism that progress could be made through a combination of proactive measures, adequate staffing, and increased farmer participation in wildlife monitoring. However, he warned that despite these efforts, many farmers are poised to face the financial stress of TB restrictions in the forthcoming year.

Agriculture Ireland Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

