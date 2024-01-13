en English
Ireland

Irish Developer Greg Kavanagh Defends Estate Sale Amidst Public Backlash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Irish Developer Greg Kavanagh Defends Estate Sale Amidst Public Backlash

Property developer Greg Kavanagh recently came under public scrutiny for selling the majority of a Dublin housing estate to a buy-to-let investment fund. The Irish businessman, known for his active role in property transactions post the country’s property collapse, justified his decision citing a host of factors, including the macroeconomic environment and mounting financial pressure.

From Pub to Profitable Estate

Kavanagh’s journey started with the purchase of a five-acre site, inclusive of a pub, for a sum exceeding €1 million. The savvy investor renovated the pub and subsequently sold it for a profit. These sales allowed Kavanagh to recover his investments and set the stage for further development. The remaining land at Balgriffin was transformed into a sprawling residential estate, with planning permission secured in 2015 and an amendment in 2018.

The Decision to Sell

Despite contemplating selling the houses to a social housing body, Kavanagh chose to place them on the open market. This decision was made to avoid devaluing the properties of existing private homeowners in the area. However, the macroeconomic circumstances, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ECB’s interest rate hikes, escalated construction costs. Additionally, alterations to the Central Bank’s lending rules resulted in a temporary pause in house sales.

Rapid Sale Amid Financial Pressure

Faced with these challenges, Kavanagh sold 46 out of the 54 houses in the Belcamp Manor estate to an investment fund for a whopping €21.5 million. He stated that this move was necessary to assure a swift and definite sale, thereby managing the financial obligations from multiple lenders. Kavanagh emphasized the potential of Irish builders to deliver a significant number of housing units with minor policy modifications. He expressed his confidence in the government’s capacity to address the ongoing housing crisis.

In related news, M&G Real Estate recently acquired 67 social housing apartments in Blackrock, Dublin, for €31.3 million, reflecting the growing interest of investment funds in Irish real estate.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

