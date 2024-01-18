Irish Agriculture Minister Unveils 2024 Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

In an exciting development for the Irish agriculture industry, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has unveiled plans for the 2024 Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme, set to commence in March. This initiative forms a part of the overarching Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, designed to enhance the beef characteristics of calves born from dairy herds. By doing so, it aims to foster local retention and seamless integration into the Irish production system.

Enhancing Dairy Beef Traits

With a generous budget exceeding €6 million, the scheme plans to promote the use of high dairy beef index sires via stock bulls or artificial insemination. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of beef produced from dairy herds, thereby making local beef more attractive and facilitating its retention within the Irish market.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

McConalogue made the announcement during a seminar focused on the future of the dairy calf to beef sector. The seminar, held in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, brought together an array of stakeholders, including representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, and Bord Bia. The event also served as the platform for the launch of a consultation on a draft action plan designed to assist dairy calf beef systems on farms.

Food Vision 2030 and Dairy-Beef Systems

This scheme is an integral part of the larger Food Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to establish and support dairy-beef systems as a viable and profitable option for Irish farmers. Minister McConalogue highlighted the importance of understanding the potential of these systems before the upcoming breeding season, emphasizing the overall goal of creating a more sustainable, profitable, and locally-focused agricultural sector.