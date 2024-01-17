Ireland's NTA Moves Forward with Contactless Payments Amid Record Public Transport Usage

The National Transport Authority (NTA) of Ireland is aggressively moving forward with its plans to implement contactless payments across public transport systems. A tendering process is currently underway to construct a new payment platform, with the expectation to finalise a tender within the forthcoming two months.
Contactless Payments: A Revolution in Transit Fare Collection
This innovative system will authorize the use of bank cards and digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, for fare transactions. It symbolizes a significant shift from the existing Leap Card system. Trials of this technology are already underway on select rural services, suggesting that rural areas might witness the adoption of this technology before urban centers. NTA CEO Anne Graham has pointed out that the rollout of contactless payments is projected to be finalized by 2025 or 2026, acknowledging the intricacy of the project.
Public Transport Usage: A Record High
Data on public transport usage in 2023 reveals a substantial surge in passenger journeys across various transport modes, with Dublin Bus accounting for nearly half of all voyages. These figures signify a 24% uptick from 2022 and a 5% increase from the previous record set in 2019.
Public Transport: The Lifeline of Ireland
A record 308 million passenger journeys were made last year across trains, buses, and trams, painting a picture of a heavily relied upon public transport system. As this reliance continues to rise, the NTA's initiative to streamline fare collection through contactless payments could prove to be pivotal in increasing efficiency and improving passenger experience.