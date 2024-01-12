en English
Agriculture

Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
With an unwavering commitment to tackling water pollution, Ireland has initiated a revolutionary policy under the Nitrates Action Programme. The driving force behind this scheme is the management of organic and chemical fertilisers’ distribution across the country. A zoning regulation system has been instituted, segregating the nation into three principal zones; each subject to unique rules regarding minimum storage capacity and periods when spreading is prohibited.

The Zoning System: A Threefold Approach

Zone A encapsulates counties such as Cork and Dublin, Zone B encompasses counties like Clare and Limerick, while Zone C is further divided into two regions – Donegal/Leitrim and Cavan/Monaghan. The commencement dates for disseminating slurry and farmyard manure are tailored according to each zone, initiating from January 13 in Zone A and extending to February 1 in Zone C. However, the dates for chemical fertilisers are slated for later.

Weather-Dependent Fertiliser Spreading

Spreading fertilisers is not a year-round activity and is contingent on the weather. It is curtailed during certain conditions to mitigate the risk of pollution. Alongside, the programme prescribes a closed period for applying soiled water, thus necessitating increased storage capacity, particularly for milk producers.

Innovative Steps Towards Environmentally Friendly Farming

Beyond the zoning, the Nitrates Action Programme has rolled out a phased strategy for deploying low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment. This innovative measure is a testament to Ireland’s dedication towards promoting environmentally conscious farming. Notably, the programme has also introduced new excretion rate bands for dairy cows, contingent on the herd’s average annual milk yield.

An interim review of the programme instigated a reduction in the maximum stocking rate for derogation farmers. This significant shift could compel them to acquire more land, decrease stock, or export slurry. The programme’s final noteworthy component is the establishment of the National Fertiliser Database. This platform mandates farmers to disclose their fertiliser stock. Those importing or selling fertilisers are required to register and upload pertinent data, thus ensuring transparency and accountability.

With the Nitrates Action Programme, Ireland has taken a decisive stride towards sustainable agriculture, demonstrating an exemplary model for other nations grappling with similar environmental challenges.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

