Automotive

Ireland’s National Car Test: Nearly Half of Vehicles Fail

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Ireland’s National Car Test: Nearly Half of Vehicles Fail

Almost half of the 1.5 million vehicles that underwent the National Car Test (NCT) in Ireland in the previous year failed, marking a deeply concerning trend for road safety. As reported by the National Car Testing Service (NCTS), out of the 50 NCT centers operating nationwide, Cavan NCT Centre topped the list with a staggering 59% failure rate. Derrybeg, Navan, Ballina, and Clifden followed close behind.

The Importance of the NCT

Established in 2000, the NCT has been instrumental in enhancing road safety by identifying vehicle defects. Vehicles under 10 years old are required to undergo this test every two years, while older vehicles must be tested annually. The test’s failure indicates the presence of a dangerous defect, making the vehicle illegal to drive under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Leading Causes of Failure

Steering and suspension issues were the prime culprits for the high failure rate, followed by lighting and electrical problems. The side slip and brake tests also revealed significant issues. The Dublin NCT centers, including Fonthill, Northpoint 2, Deansgrange, and Greenhills, along with Cork-Little Island, witnessed the highest rates of “dangerous fail” outcomes.

Most Tested and Failed Vehicle Brands

Ford vehicles were the most tested, with a majority failing due to lighting and electrical defects. Chevrolet, however, held the dubious distinction of the highest fail rate, while Porsche vehicles enjoyed the highest pass rate. These outcomes are influenced by factors such as vehicle age and maintenance.

Extended Wait Times and Fines

Applus, the company operating the NCT, was fined €3 million for a backlog causing extended wait times for test appointments. Despite the reported average wait time being 12 days, politicians have criticized the discrepancy between the claimed wait times and the reality of scheduling delays.

Automotive Ireland Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

