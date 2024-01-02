en English
Ireland

Ireland’s Incremental Tenant Purchase Scheme: Changes Aim to Boost Homeownership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Modifications to the Incremental Tenant Purchase Scheme in Ireland will pave the way for more local authority tenants, particularly older individuals, to own their homes. Announced by the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, the revised scheme lowers the minimum income requirement from €12,500 to €11,000 and expands the range of welfare payments eligible for income consideration. With the new eligibility criteria taking effect from January 29, 2024, it’s a move towards creating more homeownership opportunities for older tenants.

Enhancing Homeownership Opportunities

This scheme, a cornerstone of the Irish housing sector, has been instrumental in allowing tenants to purchase properties at discounted rates between 40% to 60% based on their income. Last year alone, 350 local authority homes were bought under this scheme. The overhaul now aims to make it even more accessible to long-term tenants, especially those who are older and have savings.

Striking a Balance

Over the past three years, the Incremental Tenant Purchase Scheme has been extended to include pensioners. This move seeks to strike a balance between enabling long-term tenants to buy their homes and maintaining an ample housing stock for those on the waiting list. The updated scheme stipulates that for joint applications, only one tenant must have received social housing support for ten years, as opposed to both previously.

Wider Range of Welfare Payments

Newly included welfare payments for income calculation include widow/widower/surviving civil partner’s pensions, the blind pension, the invalidity pension, and the disability allowance. The revised scheme also maintains an incremental purchase charge tied to the discount for up to 30 years, which decreases annually provided the owner adheres to the scheme’s terms. These terms restrict the sale, letting, or subletting of the property without local authority consent.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

