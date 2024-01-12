Ireland’s Great Blasket Island Offers Unique Summer Job

Great Blasket Island, an idyllic spot off Ireland’s coast, has recently sparked global intrigue. With the summer season of 2024 on the horizon, the island is searching for a dynamic duo to helm its day-to-day operations. This unusual job opportunity encompasses the management of a quaint island cafe and the hosting of guests at four cozy holiday cottages.

Life on Great Blasket Island

The chosen pair will not only be compensated for their efforts but will also be granted the chance to reside in an apartment perched above the coffee shop. Sharing the main bedroom, they will be entwined in the island’s rhythm, with food and accommodations included. However, despite the seemingly idyllic setup, the job is recognized for its intensity and high demands. The successful applicants will be responsible for greeting guests, serving beverages, and maintaining the establishments, ensuring every visitor leaves with lasting memories of their time on the island.

Job Requirements and Additional Support

The position calls for hardworking, responsible, and trustworthy individuals who possess excellent people skills, a proactive attitude, and eligibility to work in the European Union. As the summer progresses, the team will expand, with a third, and possibly fourth, volunteer joining the ranks during the peak months of June, July, and August.

Easy Access and Limited Resources

Despite its remote location, Great Blasket Island is easily accessible thanks to its proximate location to Kerry, which provides regular ferry services. However, applicants should be prepared for a lifestyle with limited resources, a characteristic that underlines the island’s charm.

Calabria’s Active Residence Income Program

In a paralleled initiative, the Italian region of Calabria has been running an ‘active residence income’ program since 2021. This innovative scheme encourages individuals under 40 to relocate to Calabria, integrating into the community without any obligation to leave once the summer concludes.