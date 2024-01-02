en English
en English
Energy

Ireland’s Energy Emissions Hit 25-Year Low, but Offshoring Controversy Casts a Shadow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST


The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has revealed the country’s energy-related emissions for 2022 to be the lowest in quarter of a century, excluding the exceptional year of 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The primary factor contributing to this 1.7% decrease from the previous year has been identified as a reduction in energy demand within the residential sector. However, this promising figure has been marred by criticisms regarding the ‘offshoring’ of Ireland’s electricity generation emissions to the UK.

Offshoring Emissions: An Accounting Trick?

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan has raised a voice of concern over this practice, labeling it as an ‘accounting trick’. Boylan’s critique is centered around the concealment of the environmental impact exerted by large electricity consumers, such as data centers. As per the Central Statistics Office, these data centers were responsible for 18% of metered electricity usage in 2022, a figure that equals the consumption of urban homes. Boylan has pointed out the lack of a strategic plan to reduce electricity demand by mandating these data centers to generate their own power.

The Official Stance

On the other hand, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has defended the practice of offshoring emissions. They argue that imported energy is accurately accounted for and the usage of higher emission fossil fuels for electricity generation has seen a significant decline. The decrease in coal usage has been particularly noticeable, with a drop of 54% up to October from the previous year.

Is Ireland Meeting Its Climate Obligations?

Despite the reductions in emissions from electricity, transport, and heat since 2018, the SEAI’s 2023 energy report concludes that the rate of decline is insufficient to meet Ireland’s climate obligations. The report further highlights the need for the country to accelerate its decarbonisation efforts, especially in light of the government’s strategy to establish Ireland as a global digital and data hosting industry hub. This goal is expected to further increase electricity demand, thereby making fast decarbonisation of the electricity system a critical necessity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

