en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Ireland’s Energy Crisis, Retirement Incentives, and a Beacon of Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:23 pm EST
Ireland’s Energy Crisis, Retirement Incentives, and a Beacon of Hope

The year 2023 has proven to be a controversial one for Ireland, particularly in terms of renewable energy consumption. With only 13.1% of its energy derived from renewable sources, Ireland significantly trails behind the EU average of 23%. This underwhelming performance is a stark contrast to the electoral promises made by the Green Party in 2020, who had committed to steer the nation towards a 100% renewable energy system.

Green Party’s Promises Fall Short

The Green Party’s strong showing in the 2020 elections was largely attributed to their environmental promises. Their manifesto had ambitiously aimed to establish a new National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, with the UK’s 100% renewable energy system serving as a model. However, as the decade progresses, the gap between promise and action has become glaringly apparent. The pressing urgency for climate change action is mounting, casting a shadow over the Green Party’s future electoral prospects.

A New Incentive for Delaying Retirement

In other news, Ireland has introduced a novel incentive to encourage workers to delay retirement until the age of 70. This incentive comes in the form of a higher state pension. This reformation reflects broader societal trends and financial pressures, as nations grapple with the economic implications of an aging population.

Ryan Tubridy Returns to Airwaves

On a lighter note, Irish presenter Ryan Tubridy is set to return to the radio scene with a show on Q102, which will also be simulcast on Virgin Radio in the UK. Known for his unique broadcasting style, Tubridy’s appeal will now be put to the test with a new audience.

A Ray of Hope Amidst Challenges

Finally, ending the year on a positive note, a five-year-old girl, victim of the Parnell Square stabbing incident, has been released from ICU and is on the road to recovery. This incident serves as a beacon of hope amidst a challenging year, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Year in Review: Significant Rulings by the Work Relations Commission in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Kneecap Ends 2023 With a Bang at Cork City Hall

By BNN Correspondents

Martina Fitzgerald and Kevin Rafter: A Union of Journalism and Academia

By BNN Correspondents

Shay Given Mourns Loss of Two Family Members Over Christmas

By BNN Correspondents

Eileen Dunne Swaps Newsroom for Dancing with the Stars ...
@Ireland · 2 mins
Eileen Dunne Swaps Newsroom for Dancing with the Stars ...
heart comment 0
Irish Government to Issue Final Bonus Social Welfare Payment amid Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Government to Issue Final Bonus Social Welfare Payment amid Cost of Living Crisis
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

By BNN Correspondents

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party
Tragic Car Accident in Co Kerry underlines Ireland’s Road Safety Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Car Accident in Co Kerry underlines Ireland's Road Safety Crisis
Ireland Struggles with Renewable Energy, Changes Retirement Policy & More

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Struggles with Renewable Energy, Changes Retirement Policy & More
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
56 seconds
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
1 min
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
2 mins
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
2 mins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
2 mins
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
2 mins
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
4 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
4 mins
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
4 mins
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
51 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app