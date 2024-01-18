Ireland’s Ancient Woodlands: A €1.2 Million Research Project Led by Dr. Annaleigh Margey

Dr. Annaleigh Margey, Head of the Department of Humanities at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and originally from Letterkenny, is set to spearhead a significant research project aimed at enhancing our understanding of Ireland’s ancient woodlands. Backed by a substantial research grant of €1,215,941.46, the Ancient Woodlands Ireland project is a collaborative initiative featuring NUI Maynooth and Teagasc. The project is part of a broader national investment exceeding €24 million, supporting research across 16 institutes.

Unraveling Ireland’s Ancient Woodlands

The ancient woodlands under investigation have been in existence since at least 1660. These woodlands are not only repositories of biodiversity but also significant contributors to carbon sequestration and preservers of cultural heritage. However, these woodlands are currently fragmented and rare. The project’s key objective is to bridge the gaps in existing records of these ancient woodlands.

To achieve this, the project will employ both traditional and innovative methods. This includes the use of historical maps, satellite imagery, and ecological data to compile a comprehensive catalogue of ancient woodlands on the island. The research will provide an extensive analysis of Ireland’s forestry development over centuries.

The Role of a PhD Researcher

A PhD researcher will also be part of this landmark project. Their role will focus on investigating woodland antiquity using historical and archival map evidence, concentrating primarily on the period from 1500 to 1800. This research aims to expand on previous studies of Ireland’s environmental history.

National Forest Strategy to 2030

The Irish government has outlined a forest strategy leading up to 2030, backed by €1.3 billion in public funding. The strategy’s primary objective is to increase forest cover from the current 11.3% to 18% by 2050. However, some concerns have been raised about the emphasis being placed on monoculture plantations and restrictions on natural forest regeneration.

A recent conference of scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London underscored the importance of natural forest regrowth for biodiversity and carbon storage. While the government acknowledges these benefits, existing rewilding schemes are limited and offer low payment rates for landowners. Despite these challenges, interest in planting native forests is growing, with 80-90% of inquiries now focused on this area.