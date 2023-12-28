en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Ireland Unveils Low-Interest Loan Scheme for Home Energy Retrofits

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Ireland Unveils Low-Interest Loan Scheme for Home Energy Retrofits

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan of Ireland has unveiled a ground-breaking initiative designed to spur home energy retrofits. The scheme, set to launch in early 2024, offers low-interest loans at 3-4% rates, significantly below market averages. These rates are underpinned by governmental support and guaranteed through a partnership with the European Investment Bank. The government will subsidize 2% of the interest rate, with an additional 1.5% backed by the guarantee system.

Reviving Ireland’s Energy Landscape

This initiative aims to fuel the current drive towards home energy upgrades. Already, a record 63,000 applications for retrofitting grants have been submitted for the year 2024. In 2023, Ireland experienced a solar energy boom, generating 1 gigawatt of power through photovoltaic energy. The loans, with a cap of €75,000 and a repayment period of 10 years, are aimed at major retrofits in homes that currently lack adequate energy efficiency and insulation.

A Comprehensive Approach to Retrofitting

Ryan, who also spearheads the Green Party, advocates that this comprehensive retrofitting approach is more viable and cost-effective compared to smaller, incremental upgrades. The minister also discussed the progress of the proposed Metro underground train system for Dublin, projected to be operational in the early 2030s. Despite apprehensions about potential planning delays, Ryan remains confident about the project’s progression and emphasizes the importance of respecting the autonomy of the planning system.

Charting a Sustainable Future

Beyond facilitating energy efficiency, the initiative also aligns with Ireland’s broader sustainability objectives. It underpins the country’s commitment to transition towards cleaner energy and reduce its carbon footprint. By making these retrofits more accessible and affordable, Ireland is not only improving the lives of its citizens but also setting a precedent for other nations to follow in the pursuit of a greener future.

0
Energy Europe Ireland
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

OPEC Forecasts Significant Shift in Global Oil Dynamics for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fuel Price Cut Possible if Crude Oil Stays Below $75 Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Tensions Spark LPG Price Hike in the Philippines, Biofuel Shift on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Repsol Bolsters Control Over Oil Ventures in Venezuela: A Strategic Shift

By Ebenezer Mensah

Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Constructio ...
@Energy · 35 mins
Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Constructio ...
heart comment 0
Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies
Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape
Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW

By Rafia Tasleem

Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW
Latest Headlines
World News
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
2 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
2 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
2 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
5 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
6 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
7 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
8 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
9 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
8 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
12 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
41 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
50 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app