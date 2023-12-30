Ireland Struggles with Renewable Energy, Changes Retirement Policy & More

In a recent report, Ireland has been noted as the worst-performing country in the European Union (EU) concerning renewable energy consumption. With a meager 13.1% of its energy sourced from renewable alternatives, the country lags significantly behind the EU average of 23%. This performance stands in stark contrast to countries like Sweden, Finland, Austria, and Denmark, which have made significant strides in their transition to renewable energy.

Green Party’s Unfulfilled Promises

Despite the Green Party’s strong showing in the 2020 elections and their manifesto’s advocacy for a renewable energy transition, the expected transformative changes are yet to materialize. Critics argue that the party’s time in government has not yielded the level of change necessary to shift Ireland from its reliance on traditional energy sources.

New Retirement Policy

Apart from the energy crisis, Ireland is set to introduce a new policy incentivizing workers to defer retirement until the age of 70. The government will offer a higher state pension as an inducement, a move that signals the country’s attempt to manage its aging population and ensure the sustainability of its pension system.

Irish Broadcaster Returns to Airwaves

In other news, the popular Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy is making a comeback with a new show that will be simulcast on Q102 and Virgin Radio in the UK. This development has sparked curiosity about how his distinctive broadcasting style will resonate with a new audience.

Parnell Square Stabbing Victims Recover

On a positive note, all victims of the Parnell Square stabbing incident have left hospital, and the five-year-old victim, while still hospitalized, is no longer in critical condition. This news offers hope for a full recovery and brings a glimmer of relief in the midst of a tragic event.