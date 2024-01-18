Ireland Shivers as Thermometers Plunge to -8.6 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny

As the first light of dawn pierced through the icy veil, Ireland woke up to a morning unlike any other. The mercury plummeted overnight, registering an extreme low of -8.6 degrees Celsius in Thomastown, County Kilkenny. This record-breaking cold front has swept across the entire nation, bringing with it wintry showers that have particularly affected the northern and western regions.

A Cold Day for Kilkenny

This historic cold snap was predicted by Met Éireann, the national meteorological service, which had forecasted an intensely cold day for Kilkenny. The day came with a persistent frost, ice, and fog that threatened to linger in some areas throughout the daylight hours. However, the day also held the promise of being dry and sunny, with temperatures expected to peak at a mere 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. A light northwest breeze added a biting edge to the already frosty atmosphere.

Impact on Public Services

This extreme weather has had a significant impact on public services, transportation, and road conditions. Heavy snowfall and hazardous driving conditions have led to major disruptions. Moreover, the potential strike by public sector workers looms on the horizon, which could further exacerbate the situation by impacting the gritting of roads and emergency services.

Long Cold Night Ahead

As Ireland braces itself for the night, the harsh conditions show no signs of abating. Temperatures are predicted to drop between -4 and -2 degrees Celsius. Widespread sharp to severe frost, potential icy stretches, and possible fog are expected to dominate the night landscape, all under the faint whisper of light west or variable breezes.

As the nation huddles and hopes for a respite, this cold snap serves as a stark reminder of nature’s untamed might that can transform an ordinary winter into an extraordinary spectacle.