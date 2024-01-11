Ireland Rolls Out National Cycle Network Plan: A Leap Towards Sustainable Transportation

Marking a significant stride towards sustainable transportation and urban-rural connectivity, Ireland has announced its first National Cycle Network Plan. The ambitious project seeks to establish 85 cycling corridors that will span 3,500 kilometers, seamlessly linking cities and towns across the country. The network is specifically tailored to connect locations with populations exceeding 5,000 people, with Longford, Mullingar, and Athlone chosen as the primary hubs for the initial rollout. Roscommon and Ballinasloe have been selected as secondary hubs.

Revolutionizing Irish Transportation

The National Cycle Network, a pioneering initiative in the Irish transportation landscape, is set to link 200 settlements across the nation at an estimated cost of €1.5 billion. Projected to reach completion by 2040, the network is expected to serve 2.8 million people. The plan aims to position 90 per cent of homes and up to 80 per cent of workplaces within a 5-kilometer radius of the network, significantly transforming the commuting landscape in the country.

Boosting Health and Environment

The project, launched by Minister Eamon Ryan, champions not just transport innovation but also environmental and health benefits. Green Party candidate Mia Fahey McCarthy underscored the positive impact of cycling on health and the environment, and its potential to encourage local exploration. The plan is developed in the context of national policies to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligning with global climate commitments.

Fast-Track Expansion and Funding

The National Cycling Network Plan aims to expedite the delivery of 1,000 kilometers of cycle routes by the end of the decade. The expected cost of delivery up to 2030 is around €677 million, with the remainder of the cycling network to be developed between 2031 and 2040 at an indicative price between €1.49 billion and €1.91 billion. The plan is part of the government's commitment to expand the Active Travel and Greenway infrastructure network and to achieve a 51% reduction in transport emissions by 2030.