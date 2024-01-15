Ireland Grapples with Surge in Unaccompanied Asylum-Seeking Children

In a display of an unprecedented sociopolitical shift, over 320 unaccompanied children have sought asylum in Ireland. These vulnerable youngsters are currently under State care or housed in State-provided accommodation. The influx has been significant enough to warrant the attention of Tusla, the child and family agency, which had to significantly expand its Separated Children Seeking International Protection service to accommodate the new arrivals.

An Undercurrent of Concern

Amidst this surge, a disturbing trend has emerged. There is a rising concern over the number of children who arrived unaccompanied and seeking asylum, only to go missing from State care. In the past year alone, 49 children were reported missing, with 20 still unaccounted for, casting a long shadow over the children’s protection system. This alarming reality has necessitated a review of the existing legal framework, particularly in terms of frequency and effectiveness of legal actions taken in such cases.

Government Response

The gravity of the situation has not gone unnoticed at the highest level of government. Ireland’s Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, has assured that the Government is treating the issue with utmost seriousness. An anticipatory report on the current circumstances is expected shortly. This report will likely play a crucial role in shaping the government’s subsequent actions and policies.

Proactive Measures

In a bid to manage the situation, Tusla has taken proactive measures by ramping up its services and augmenting staffing levels. The International Protection Office is currently processing applications from 152 unaccompanied minors awaiting a first-instance decision. While these measures might be a drop in the ocean compared to the scale of the issue, they are necessary steps towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of these unaccompanied children.