Ireland Expands 'Safe' Countries List to Include Algeria and Botswana

The Irish Justice Minister is poised to include Algeria and Botswana in the nation's list of 'safe countries,' a move aimed at curbing rising migration and asylum-seeking numbers. This expansion comes as the country grapples with record levels of asylum applications, and immigration issues have emerged as a top concern for nearly a quarter of voters.

Curbing Migration and Asylum Levels

The initiative, spearheaded by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, seeks to streamline the asylum process by fast-tracking applications from countries deemed 'safe.' Algeria and Botswana, currently home to a significant number of asylum seekers accommodated by Ireland, are the latest additions to this list. Their inclusion is expected to expedite the handling of asylum applications, with decisions slated for issuance within 90 days.

Fast-Tracking Asylum Applications

The addition of Algeria and Botswana will increase the 'safe list' tally to ten. This strategy aims to expedite asylum applications from these nations, following a marked decrease in applications from countries previously listed as safe. It also observes high rates of refusals and rejected appeals, prompting the Irish government to consider swift processing for individuals already granted refugee status in other European states.

Immediate Impact and Future Measures

The Irish government anticipates immediate effects from this move. Prior implementation of fast processing for applicants from other safe countries led to a 38% decrease in asylum applications within a year. The government is striving to reduce the rate of asylum seekers and curb the use of the asylum system as a means to economic migration. To further reinforce its immigration policies, the government is contemplating increasing fines for airlines transporting passengers to Ireland without proper documentation.