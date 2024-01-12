en English
Ireland

Ireland Dedicates Largest Bird Protection Area Off Wexford Coast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Ireland has marked a significant milestone in its commitment to biodiversity and conservation, establishing its largest special protection area (SPA) for birds off the Wexford coast. This new 305,000-hectare territory, larger than the landmass of County Wexford itself, safeguards 20 seabird species and boosts the nation’s protected marine waters to a commendable near-10% of its total marine area.

Protecting a Wide Array of Seabird Species

The Wexford coast SPA is a sanctuary for a diverse array of seabirds. The protected species include the Common Scoter, Red-throated Diver, Fulmar, Manx Shearwater, Gannet, Shag, Cormorant, Kittiwake, among others. These species, some of which are rare and vulnerable, as well as migratory, find a safe haven in this largest SPA in Ireland’s history.

A Commitment to Biodiversity and Renewable Energy

Minister Malcolm Noonan, the man behind the announcement of the SPA, reiterated the government’s dedication to biodiversity. He emphasized the synergy between this commitment and Ireland’s renewable energy goals. However, he also acknowledged the criticism from marine campaigners regarding the lack of stakeholder consultation in the designation process.

Concerns Over the Effectiveness of the SPA’s Management

Despite the positive strides, the designation process has not been without contention. Dr. Donal Griffin of the Fair Seas campaign highlighted Ireland’s low scoring in conservation management among European countries. He called for better management, monitoring, and enforcement of the newly designated SPA. Niall ‘Donaill, of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, underscored the importance of the designation for the protection of rare and threatened birds, particularly considering the increasing pressures on nature and the urgency of the climate crisis.

In conclusion, the establishment of the largest SPA off the Wexford coast is a testament to Ireland’s dedication to biodiversity and marine protection. However, the criticisms lodged highlight the need for a more comprehensive and inclusive approach in the future, ensuring effective management and stakeholder involvement. As the climate crisis intensifies, such proactive and inclusive measures will become even more critical.

Ireland Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

