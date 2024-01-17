Ireland Couple Banned from Owning American Bully Dogs, Fined for Ear Cropping

In a landmark case in Wicklow, Ireland, Susan Douglas and Michael Lambert have been prohibited from owning American Bully dogs for life and slapped with a hefty fine of €3,000. This punishment is the result of their involvement in a gruesome act of animal cruelty - cropping the ears of their own pets. The grim discovery was made on December 15, 2021, when Conor Dowling, Chief Inspector of the ISPCA, visited the couple's home following a tip-off from an alarmed citizen.

Advertisment

Unearthing a Cruel Act

The couple, both residents of Hazelbrook Rise, Merrymeeting, Rathnew, Wicklow, confessed to several violations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. A shocking revelation during the investigation was that the ears of the puppies had been crudely stitched with twine, rather than medical thread. Initially, Lambert tried to deflect blame by claiming that he had purchased the dogs with their ears already cropped. However, Douglas later confessed that Lambert had orchestrated the procedure without her knowledge.

Justice Prevails

Advertisment

The dogs were seized and later surrendered, before finding new, loving homes. Presiding Judge David Kennedy deemed the offence as severe, highlighting the fact that ear cropping is a purely cosmetic procedure that inflicts pain on the animals and creates lifelong communication issues. In addition to the fines, the offenders were ordered to pay extra costs towards ISPCA and prosecution. Douglas was fined €500, while Lambert was hit with a €2,500 fine and given a 12-month window for payment.

Highlighting a Larger Issue

This case shines a spotlight on the increasing concern over the barbaric practice of ear cropping, prompting stricter legislation in Ireland to prohibit such acts of animal mutilation. As Chief Inspector Dowling noted, ear cropping causes long-term pain to dogs, painting a grim picture of the ugly side of pet ownership. The hope is that this case serves as a strong deterrent against such inhumane treatments of animals in the future.