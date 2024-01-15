en English
Ireland

Ireland Aims to Preserve Architectural Heritage with New Funding Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Ireland Aims to Preserve Architectural Heritage with New Funding Initiatives

In an effort to preserve its rich architectural heritage, Ireland has launched the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structure Fund (HSF). Managed by local councils on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, these funding initiatives offer grants to support repair and conservation work on historic buildings including protected structures, vernacular houses, and shopfronts.

Funding for Architectural Conservation

The BHIS provides grants ranging from €2,500 to €15,000, encouraging projects aimed at the repair and conservation of historic structures. The HSF, on the other hand, offers larger funds between €15,000 and €200,000 across different streams, aimed at promoting the conservation and repair work on historic buildings. These efforts are designed to support labor-intensive projects, helping to maintain the historic built environment while promoting local jobs in traditional skills and construction.

Community Monument Fund 2024

In addition to the BHIS and HSF, the Community Monument Fund (CMF) 2024 is set to offer grants up to €100,000 for essential repairs on archaeological monuments, up to €30,000 for the development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports, and up to €30,000 for enhancing access and interpretation at archaeological sites.

Application Deadlines and Reception

Applications for the BHIS and HSF are due by 4 p.m. on January 19, while the CMF applications have a deadline of 4 p.m. on January 30. The funding initiatives have been warmly received, with the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, acknowledging their potential benefits for historic property owners in the region. Application forms and guidance documents are available online and can be requested over the telephone.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

