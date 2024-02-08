In the Heart of Donegal: Cherished Lives, Fond Farewells

Advertisment

In the quaint corners of Donegal, the echoes of cherished lives linger, their memories etched in the hearts of family, friends, and community alike. Amidst the somber silence of Letterkenny University Hospital, several residents have recently bid their final farewells, leaving behind legacies that will endure for generations to come.

Josie Mc Carron: A Life Remembered in Murrin, Fanad

Josie Mc Carron, a beloved son of Murrin, Fanad, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his two brothers, extended family, and friends. After passing away at Letterkenny University Hospital, Josie's life will be honored with a Requiem Mass at St. Columba's Church, Massmount, followed by a burial in the adjacent graveyard. Those who wish to commemorate Josie's life can make donations to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Advertisment

Mary P Rooney: A Tapestry of Ties Across Three Lands

With roots in Co Leitrim, New York, and Rossnakill, Fanad, Mary P Rooney has touched countless lives with her unwavering spirit. After a peaceful passing at Letterkenny University Hospital, Mary's loved ones will gather at St Columba's Church, Massmount, to pay their respects. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest in Mullies Cemetery, Co Leitrim. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family kindly requests donations to the Patients Comfort Fund at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill.

Christina Young: A Beacon of Light from Annagry to Glasgow

Advertisment

Originally hailing from Annagry and later residing in Glasgow, Christina Young has left a lasting impact on her husband, son, and sisters. Christina's life will be celebrated at St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, where friends and family can join in person or virtually via the parish's Facebook page. In the face of such a profound loss, the Young family finds solace in the fond memories shared and the enduring love that binds them together.

Lt Col Charles Cunningham: Dublin, Carrick, and a Life of Service

A decorated officer and a cherished family man, Lt Col Charles Cunningham spent his final days under the care of St Vincent's Hospital and Brabazon House Nursing Home. As the proud patriarch of a loving family, including children and grandchildren, Charles' funeral will take place at St Pius X Church, Templeogue. Following the service, a cremation will be held at Mt Jerome Crematorium, offering a poignant send-off for a life characterized by dedication and service.

Advertisment

Joseph Wilkie: A Transatlantic Journey from Florida to Letterkenny

Bridging the gap between Florida and Letterkenny, Joseph Wilkie left an indelible mark on the hearts of his family and friends. After a recent passing, preceded by his mother, Joseph's funeral will be held at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by a burial in New Leck Cemetery. In the wake of such a loss, loved ones are encouraged to donate to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, honoring Joseph's memory and supporting those in need.

Ann Hoey: A Matriarch's Love from Sligo to Cliffoney

As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Ann Hoey of Sligo has left an enduring legacy of love and compassion. After passing away at her home, Ann's funeral will be held at St Molaise's Church, Cliffoney, with a subsequent cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. In honor of Ann's life, her family kindly requests donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

As the sun sets on these cherished lives, the people of Donegal and beyond stand united in their grief and remembrance. Through their poignant stories, these beloved souls have woven an intricate tapestry of love, resilience, and community that will continue to inspire for generations to come.