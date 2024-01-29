In Memoriam: Remembering Lives Lost in Ireland, January 2024

January 2024 has seen the peaceful passing of several individuals across Ireland, leaving behind memories and families who will remember them fondly. Their lives, each marked with unique journeys and impacts, have come to an end, and communities across the country are coming together to honour and bid them farewell in their respective funeral arrangements.

Remembering Loved Ones

Marie Tynan, a native of Elphin, Roscommon, and a resident of Longford Town, Longford, passed away on January 26, 2024. Her husband Andy, children, siblings, grandchildren, and extended family mourn her loss. She will be laid to rest at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, and the burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

In Moyne, Longford, George Taaffe, former principal of Dromard National School, also passed on January 26, 2024. His wife Eileen, children, and extended family remember him with love. George's funeral will take place at St Francis Xavier Church, Moyne.

Former Longford Town resident, Helen Teevan (née Kearney), who later moved to Navan, Meath, passed away on January 23, 2024. She is survived by her husband Frank, children, and extended family. Her funeral service will be held at St Oliver's Church, Navan.

Community Losses

Eileen Penrose (née Costello) who lived in both Buncrana, Donegal, and London, passed on January 25, 2024. Eileen's daughters and extended family grieve her loss. The funeral mass will take place at Church of The Nativity, Ballynacargy.

Michael (Mick) Owens, formerly of Tullamore, Offaly, and later resident of Castlepollard, Westmeath, passed on January 26, 2024. Survived by his wife Laura, son Tomás, and siblings, his funeral will be held at St. Feichin's Church, Fore.

Leo McGirl, of Ratoath, Meath, and Aughavas, Leitrim, passed away peacefully. His funeral will be at Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, where his children Aine and Fergal, along with extended family, will remember him.

Final Farewells

Myles James Doyle, originally from Kilcogy, Cavan, passed away in Surrey, England, on January 3, 2024. His wife Nora survives him. His funeral will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran.

Lynda (Martha) Curr (née Bystram), formerly of Surrey, England, and later of Drumshanbo, Leitrim, has passed away. Her husband, children, and grandchildren mourn her. Details regarding her funeral arrangements are pending.

Eleanor Gannon, originally from Elphin and later resident of Carrick-On-Shannon, Roscommon, passed on January 25, 2024. Her siblings and extended family remember her. Her funeral will be held at St Michael's Church Drumlion.

Bernadette (Bernie) Youngs (née Cusack) from Ballinagh, Cavan, who later moved to London, passed away on January 4, 2024. She is survived by her children Shane and Siobhan. Her funeral will take place in London.

In their passings, these individuals have left a void in their communities and family circles. As they embark on their final journeys, their lives and contributions are remembered and honoured.