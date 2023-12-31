en English
Ireland

Impassable Roads in Donegal: Snow and Ice Warning Expired, but Caution Still Advised

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
Impassable Roads in Donegal: Snow and Ice Warning Expired, but Caution Still Advised

Severe winter weather has rendered several routes in Donegal, Ireland, impassable, sparking trepidation among road users. Met Éireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service, previously issued a crucial snow and ice warning for the region, calling for heightened caution among motorists, particularly those traversing Donegal. Despite the expiration of the weather alert, persistent reports underscore the continued plight of poor road conditions, most notably on the Lough Salt road and the stretch at the rear of Mount Errigal.

Impenetrable Routes and Weather Alerts

Heavy snowfall has resulted in deplorable conditions on Lough Salt, with significant accumulations of snow and icy terrain. Snowfall was similarly registered on Glengesh, just outside Ardara, although the route remains negotiable with due care. Met Éireann’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning, which had encompassed Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim, has since been lifted.

Continued Road Safety Concerns

Nevertheless, multiple routes in Donegal remain obstructed due to the enduring presence of snow and ice. Met Éireann’s earlier warning had specifically implored road users to operate their vehicles with caution. The Lough Salt road and the road skirting the base of Mount Errigal are reported to be particularly problematic and inaccessible.

Authorities on Guard

The Lough Salt road in Donegal is still blocked due to ice and snow, according to reports received by Gardaí. A moderate snow and ice warning was previously issued for the area, with potential repercussions including treacherous driving conditions and diminished visibility. The prevailing weather conditions are anticipated to be accompanied by forceful and gusty southeast winds. Local authorities remain on high alert, monitoring the situation closely and urging travelers to stay aware and exercise prudence while cleanup and road treatment initiatives are in progress.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

