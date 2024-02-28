IHNSA Trolley Fair Kickstarts Hardy Nursery Stock Season, Champions Irish Horticulture Amid Challenges

The annual IHNSA Trolley Fair, hosted at Whites Agri Premises in Lusk, Co. Dublin, recently unfolded, marking the beginning of the hardy nursery stock trade season. This pivotal event, supported by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Bord Bia, serves as a crucial platform for showcasing Irish horticultural products, facilitating meaningful connections within the industry, and addressing the significant challenge of imported nursery produce.

Advertisment

Challenges and Opportunities in Irish Horticulture

At the heart of the event, IHNSA chair Val Farrell underscored the amenity sector's substantial contribution to the economy, valued at €100 million at the farm gate. However, Farrell also highlighted several pressing issues confronting the industry, including substrate availability, a sharp increase in input costs by an average of 32% over the past three years, and persistent staff shortages. These challenges underscore the need for strategic intervention and support from both garden centres and retailers to sustain and grow the domestic horticulture market.

National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027

Advertisment

Amid these challenges, the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027, emanating from the Food Vision 2030 policy, was referenced as a beacon of hope for the sector. This strategy outlines a comprehensive roadmap designed to drive change, growth, and sustainability across all horticulture sub-sectors. With a budget allocation of over €14 million for 2024, specific attention is given to the fruit and vegetables sector under an EU-funded scheme, aiming to bolster the industry's resilience and competitive edge.

Addressing Environmental Concerns

Environmental sustainability remains a top priority, with the horticulture sector facing the dual challenge of maintaining production levels while reducing emissions and improving soil fertility. Insights from Teagasc highlight the decline in nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium fertiliser usage, prompting a shift towards protected urea and high P and K compounds. This transition is crucial for achieving the sector's environmental objectives, ensuring the long-term viability of Irish horticulture.

The IHNSA Trolley Fair not only signals the start of a vital trading season but also underscores the Irish horticulture sector's resilience in the face of adversity. Through collaborative efforts, strategic planning, and a focus on sustainability, the industry is poised to navigate current challenges and embrace future opportunities. As stakeholders rally to support the National Strategy for Horticulture, the path forward appears promising, with potential to strengthen the sector's contribution to the economy and environment alike.