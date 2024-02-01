ICSA President McNamara Raises Concerns Over SCEP, Calls for Fairer Farming Policies

Seán McNamara, the freshly instated president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA), has used his maiden address at the ICSA's yearly general meeting to express his apprehensions about the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and the possible repercussions it could have on suckler farmers. McNamara urged Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to recognize that the SCEP could destabilize the sector if it fails to address the practicalities of farmers who trade high-value weanlings.

McNamara's take on ICBF and SCEP

McNamara criticized the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) for endorsing Angus bulls without considering the needs of suckler herds. Moreover, he called for the introduction of more straightforward schemes to aid farmers, with no concealed terms and conditions, no compulsory Bord Bia membership, and no extra charges levied by vets. He also took the opportunity to pay homage to Dermot Kelleher, the former president of the ICSA, and delineated the priorities for making farming a viable option for farm families, preserving sustainable practices, and ensuring transparency in the food chain.

Advocacy for Small Abattoirs and Fairer Prices

McNamara stressed the significance of maintaining small abattoirs, advocating for live exports, and battling for fairer prices for lamb and beef. His frustration was evident over the postponed payments from the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), and he underscored the necessity for financial backing for farmers to achieve environmental goals without the imposition of excess burdens.

Respect and Support for Farmers

McNamara also demanded respect for farmers from department inspectors, factories, and consumers, and indicated he would explore funding avenues outside of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to bolster farmers' efforts. His criticisms of the current farm schemes, particularly the SCEP, and calls for improved factory prices for the upcoming year highlight the challenges facing the agriculture sector and the need for more effective support systems.