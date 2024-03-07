IADT Unveils New Figshare-Powered Repository, Elevating Creative Research Discoverability

Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) is partnering with Figshare to launch a pioneering institutional repository aimed at enhancing the visibility and accessibility of its diverse creative research outputs. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how arts-focused research is shared, discovered, and credited, benefiting IADT's vibrant community of scholars and creatives.

Empowering Creative Research

With the integration of Figshare, IADT is poised to significantly amplify the reach and impact of its research outputs across the arts and humanities spectrum. Figshare's support for over 1200 file types coupled with unique in-browser preview capabilities, positions IADT to showcase a wide array of non-traditional research outputs. This strategic move not only adheres to best practices for FAIR and open research sharing but also ensures that the full breadth of IADT's scholarly and creative endeavors is fully accessible and searchable on a global scale.

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

Jane Buggle, Institute Librarian at IADT, highlighted Figshare's attractive interface and fully accessible platform as key factors in their decision. The repository will feature discrete landing pages for IADT's archives and special collections, fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration among staff, students, and the wider academic and creative communities. This early stage of implementation has already sparked excitement across the institution, underscoring the potential of Figshare to enhance research, teaching, and learning outcomes.

A Growing Community of Creative Scholars

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and Digital Science's VP Open Research, expressed enthusiasm for IADT's commitment to managing and showcasing creative outputs via the Figshare repository. This partnership not only underscores the growing importance of open research in the arts but also adds a prestigious institution to Figshare's global community committed to advancing creative scholarship. As IADT joins this vibrant community, it marks an exciting step forward in the promotion and preservation of unique research outputs in the creative cultural and technological sectors.

This collaboration between IADT and Figshare signifies a milestone in the dissemination and recognition of creative research. It promises to set new standards for how artistic and scholarly work is shared, valued, and leveraged across disciplines and beyond academic borders. As IADT embarks on this new journey, the broader implications for the creative research community and open research initiatives worldwide are profound and far-reaching.