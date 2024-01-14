en English
Ireland

Historic Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Historic Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale

In a significant turn of events, the Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel, a landmark five-star property in Booterstown, south county Dublin, has been put up for sale. The hotel, with its rich history dating back to 1750, is set to be sold for a price that could reach up to €45 million.

A Glimpse Into the Past

Originally, the grand estate served as the residence for celebrated Field Marshal Hugh Gough before becoming the head office for the Christian Brothers. In 1998, it earned the distinction of being named Ireland’s first Radisson Hotel. Since then, the hotel has become a beacon of luxury and elegance, featuring 125 plush bedrooms and undergoing notable refurbishments. A staggering €6 million was invested in enhancing the hotel’s grandeur in 2018.

The Cosgrave Connection

The Cosgrave family, renowned property developers, are the current owners of the illustrious hotel. The Cosgrave Property Group, associated with the hotel’s ownership, boasts a significant legacy in Dublin’s real estate arena, having constructed a whopping 10,000 homes throughout the city.

The Sale and Beyond

The sales process is being expertly handled by JLL Ireland, a real estate company. In preparation for the sale, various investors with interests in the Irish hotel industry have been approached. The sale of this iconic hotel could signal a shift in the landscape of the Irish luxury hotel market.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

