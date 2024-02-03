Historic Cannons Bar Memorabilia and Rare Irish Silver Up for Auction

Steeped in the rich history of early 20th-century Castlebar, the iconic Cannons Bar, one of the town's oldest licensed establishments, is set to auction off its vintage memorabilia online. The auction, conducted by Victor Mee, will take place on the 6th and 7th of February.

Resurrecting Legacy Through Artifacts

The establishment, shuttered since 1989, has been an integral part of Castlebar's heritage. The virtual auction will offer a unique opportunity for bidders to own a piece of this legacy. Among the coveted items are rare enamel advertising signs and various memorabilia from the pub's heyday.

Highlights of the Auction

Expected to garner significant interest are a Sir John Power and Son Whiskey framed mirror estimated at €8,000-€12,000, and a double-sided Guinness enamel sign among other rarities. Architectural elements from the bar, including oak paneling and the fireplace, as well as bentwood bar stools, will also be up for auction.

Other Upcoming Auctions

In related news, Hegarty's of Bandon is preparing for a live online sale on February 14th, with key lots including an 18th-century silver tankard and a George III provincial coffee pot. Additionally, auctioneer Damien Matthews will host a jewellery, gold, and silver sale on February 11th in Kells. The event will feature over 500 lots from various sources, including executor sales and unredeemed pawnbroker pledges.