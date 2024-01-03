en English
Ireland

‘Hike for Haulie’: A Tribute to a Lost Hero and a Testament to Community Spirit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
'Hike for Haulie': A Tribute to a Lost Hero and a Testament to Community Spirit

In a profound display of community spirit, the ‘Hike for Haulie’ event held last Saturday in Waterville witnessed an impressive turnout of nearly 2,000 participants. The event was a heartfelt tribute to Michael (Haulie) O’Dwyer, the son of Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer, who passed away at the tender age of 56 in October 2022 following a brief illness.

Uniting for a Noble Cause

With its picturesque hiking routes catering to all ages and fitness levels, the event showcased the captivating beauty of Waterville and South Kerry. But the underlying objective was far more significant. The aim was to raise €30,000 for Comfort for Chemo and Kerry Hospice Foundation, the organizations that had provided unsurpassed care to Haulie during his illness. The expected amount raised is set to surpass the initial target, highlighting the community’s deep-rooted generosity.

Community Involvement and Support

The local GAA club, An Garda Síochána, Coast Guard, Red Cross Ambulance, and numerous dedicated stewards and officials were instrumental in the success of the event. A sense of camaraderie pervaded the air, with participants being treated to post-hike refreshments—yet another testament to the strong community spirit.

A Legacy and Commitment to Service

The funds raised are earmarked for Comfort for Chemo and Kerry Hospice Foundation. This gesture not only acknowledges their vital role as cancer support services in the region but also fosters their ongoing work. The ‘Hike for Haulie’ event, thus, stands as a resounding testament to Haulie’s legacy and the community’s unwavering commitment to support worthy causes.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

