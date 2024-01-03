‘Hike for Haulie’: A Tribute to a Lost Hero and a Testament to Community Spirit

In a profound display of community spirit, the ‘Hike for Haulie’ event held last Saturday in Waterville witnessed an impressive turnout of nearly 2,000 participants. The event was a heartfelt tribute to Michael (Haulie) O’Dwyer, the son of Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer, who passed away at the tender age of 56 in October 2022 following a brief illness.

Uniting for a Noble Cause

With its picturesque hiking routes catering to all ages and fitness levels, the event showcased the captivating beauty of Waterville and South Kerry. But the underlying objective was far more significant. The aim was to raise €30,000 for Comfort for Chemo and Kerry Hospice Foundation, the organizations that had provided unsurpassed care to Haulie during his illness. The expected amount raised is set to surpass the initial target, highlighting the community’s deep-rooted generosity.

Community Involvement and Support

The local GAA club, An Garda Síochána, Coast Guard, Red Cross Ambulance, and numerous dedicated stewards and officials were instrumental in the success of the event. A sense of camaraderie pervaded the air, with participants being treated to post-hike refreshments—yet another testament to the strong community spirit.

A Legacy and Commitment to Service

The funds raised are earmarked for Comfort for Chemo and Kerry Hospice Foundation. This gesture not only acknowledges their vital role as cancer support services in the region but also fosters their ongoing work. The ‘Hike for Haulie’ event, thus, stands as a resounding testament to Haulie’s legacy and the community’s unwavering commitment to support worthy causes.