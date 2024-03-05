Hidden Gem in Leitrim: Four-Bedroom House with Potential Under €200,000 at Auction

On the edge of Drumshanbo, a four-bedroom house poised for transformation is set to auction with a guide price of less than €200,000. This property, requiring tender loving care, offers a rare opportunity to own a spacious family home on a large, elevated corner site, close to town amenities.

A Glimpse into the Property

Spanning 195 sq.m., the residence is a blend of comfort and potential. The ground floor reveals an inviting entrance hall that leads to three reception rooms, one of which opens to a conservatory, setting the stage for serene views and natural light. The property also features a utility room adjacent to a generous kitchen/diner, making it ideal for family gatherings. Additionally, a ground floor bedroom and WC increase its accessibility and convenience. The first floor houses three double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, and the master bedroom extends into an enclosed balcony, offering a private outdoor retreat.

Renovation Potential

While the house requires some refurbishment, its potential as a stunning family home cannot be overstated. Its spacious interior provides a blank canvas for new owners to tailor according to their tastes and needs. The property's location on a large, elevated corner site further enhances its appeal, offering ample outdoor space for extensions, landscaping, or creating recreational areas for family and friends to enjoy.

Location and Lifestyle

Drumshanbo is a charming town nestled in the heart of County Leitrim, known for its natural beauty, community spirit, and vibrant local culture. The property's proximity to the town center ensures easy access to shops, schools, and leisure facilities, making it an ideal location for families or those seeking a balance between tranquil country living and convenience. The auction presents a unique chance to invest in a lifestyle defined by relaxation, natural beauty, and community engagement.

As the auction date approaches, this four-bedroom house in Leitrim stands as a testament to the opportunities that exist in Ireland's property market. With its combination of space, potential, and a coveted location, it represents more than just a house; it's a future home waiting to be realized. Whether for a family looking to lay down roots or a savvy investor seeking a worthwhile project, this property promises a blend of challenge and reward, set against the backdrop of one of Ireland's most scenic counties.