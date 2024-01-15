Heritage Officer Network Marks 25 Years with Special Publication

In a poignant celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Heritage Officer Network has unveiled a special publication entitled 'Opening the door to Ireland's heritage'. This commemorative booklet encapsulates the essence of one key heritage project from every local authority over the past three years, serving as a testament to the significant role the Network has played in safeguarding the country's heritage.

The Rediscovery of Sligo's Green Fort

Among the featured projects is the remarkable rediscovery and conservation of Sligo's Green Fort. This 17th-century fort, abandoned and hidden for more than 300 years, has been brought back to the forefront, courtesy of the Network's efforts in conjunction with local community groups. As a symbol of the past, it is now preserved for public appreciation, demonstrating the power of collective conservation efforts.

The Evolution of the Heritage Officer Network

The evolution of the Heritage Officer Network is a story of growth and impact. Established with the first appointments in 1999 in Kerry, Sligo, and Galway, the Network was conceived to foster heritage awareness and protection at the local level. Fast forward to 2024, every local authority in Ireland is now equipped with a heritage officer, a clear indication of the program's success.

The Power of Combined Strength

Siobhán Ryan, Heritage Officer for Sligo County Council, expressed her pride in the documented achievements of the Network. She emphasized the combined strength that has led to significant contributions to heritage conservation. Indeed, the documented stories in 'Opening the door to Ireland's heritage' are a reflection of this combined strength and the Heritage Officer Network's unwavering commitment to preserving Ireland's rich history and culture.

In closing, the 25th anniversary of the Heritage Officer Network is more than a celebration. It is a testament to the significant contributions made to heritage conservation in Ireland over a quarter of a century. The launch of 'Opening the door to Ireland's heritage' is not just a commemoration, but a reaffirmation of commitment to the preservation of Ireland's invaluable heritage for generations to come.